Christian Nodal responds strongly to Andrea Legarreta for commenting on his relationship with Belinda; “I don’t know that person”

The singer Sonoran Christian Nodal offered an exclusive interview for the show Windowed in which he answered the presenter of Today Andrea Legarreta for commenting on his relationship with the Spanish Belinda. It should be remembered that the famous host said on the air that if a wedding takes place between the two musicians, the best thing would be that the marriage be given by separate property.

When questioned about such comments, the interpreter of “Tell me how you want” said that “everyone is in charge of his life” and that he does not even know Andrea Legarreta, he stressed that he would never dare to comment on his life.

“I think that everyone has to take care of their life, with all due respect I say, I would never dare to give an opinion of someone else without knowing that person, and I do not know that person, but I send them a lot of love, many blessings and a lot of good vibes, “he said.

Christian nodal

The children with Belinda

Christian was questioned about future plans with Belinda whom his wife calls and the possibility of making a will in which he could include her, to which he replied that he has not done so yet as he considers that he does not have enough to organize said document.

“I still do not have a will because I really do not have to leave a child or someone else, I do not have that responsibility yet, but of course I will do it now when I consider that I am in a greater stage and that my career is more concluded, of course I’m going to do it ”.

When the possibility of having children came to him, the composer was also annoyed and limited himself to saying that God’s times are perfect and that for the moment he is concerned about having a good time with “his wife” and enjoying what life has to offer. holds for them. He stated that the parties will be spent with Belinda’s family, since the interpreter of “Útopia” has organized great things for the celebration.

