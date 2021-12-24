Christian Nodal responds to Andrea Legarreta about his advice to marry for separate property

The engagement between Christian Nodal and Belinda continues to give a lot to talk about, and despite the fact that the couple does not have a specific date for their marriage, the advice for the artists has not been long in coming.

In recent days, the host Andrea Legarreta suggested to the interpreter of “Adiós amor” that he marry the actress for separate property, a message that apparently was not to the liking of Nodal, who upon hearing the comment on the subject, immediately replied:

Christian Nodal / Mexico Agency

“I think that everyone has to take care of their life, with all due respect I say, I would never dare to give an opinion of someone else without knowing that person, and I do not know that person, but I send them a lot of love, many blessings and a lot of good vibes ”.

Later, the regional Mexican music artist denied that he was looking to have a child with the Spanish artist for now. “God’s plans are perfect and we are on the path that God is guiding us and for now is all there is.”

Prior to these statements, Christian spoke of his future plans and the idea of ​​making a document to inherit all his assets and money. “I still do not have a will because I really do not have to leave a child or someone else, I do not have that responsibility yet, but of course I will do it now when I consider that I am in a greater stage and that my career is more concluded, of course I’m going to do it ”.

And when he was questioned about whether he considered leaving Belinda as the heir to his fortune, Nodal commented: “Of course! If she is my wife and the mother of my children, of course she is!”

Belinda with Christian Nodal / Mexico Agency

Completely changing the subject, but without forgetting his girlfriend, the singer confirmed that these December dates will be spent with the family of his future wife.

“I am going to spend it with my wife and her family. Yes, Beli decorated it very beautifully there, so she is very excited and so am I “, he concluded.