Chucky Lozano responds to his TikTok double

12.23.2021





Chucky Lozano returned the joke on his double! Iker belsaguy, a TikTok user surprised the whole country in this social network due to its great resemblance to the national team. However, this did not stop there, since Napoli’s player supposedly made a duet to continue the joke.

For those people who do not have it very present, in the original video Iker appears wearing a shirt of the Mexican National Team along with the phrase: “When you steal Chucky Lozano’s cell phone and he has Face ID (facial recognition)“. Afterwards, he puts the cell phone away and takes off his glasses so that it can be seen better. his incredible resemblance to Hirving Lozano.

Chuckyverse?

Now in the supposed “second part” the user AlejandraOpp, who supposedly external be the sister-in-law of Chucky Lozano, posted a TikTok in which a duet (fusion of two videos) with the original video on the left and the devil doll on the right.

In the video, Hirving Lozano laughs at the same time as his counterpart from Tiktok and the moment Iker takes off his glasses, Lozano he walks away from the camera and puts on black glasses. Posing for to appreciate what in the social network is being known as the Chuckyverse or Chuckyverse.

The user what public the video has as its name @alejandraopp “AlejandraOpp” even if it is not certain that it is actually the profile of Ana Opp’s sister (Chucky Lozano’s wife), with whom the footballer frequently poses on his Instagram profile.