Club León: Ecuadorian media advance the signing of Byron Castillo to La Fiera

The arrival of Byron Castillo to the Club Leon is concretized, so the right side and selected from Ecuador, will be announced in the next few hours as a new Verdiblanco reinforcement for the tournament Closing 2022 of the League Mx.

According to the main Ecuadorian media, Byron player of the Barcelona from Guayaquil He was able to reach an agreement supported by his representative Jose Chamorro to try your luck in the mexican soccer.

This Thursday morning I amFiera He chatted with journalists from the aforementioned South American country who exclusively announced that the negotiations were well advanced in favor of the leather institution, a situation that ended up being closed in the following hours.

Castillo with Barcelona from Guayaquil.



Lion would have won the bet to sign the Ecuadorian against teams like Palmeiras from Brazil (main pursuer) in addition to teams from the MLS and the Premier league from England who in a loud voice on the part of Chamorro were interested in the services of the footballer.

Castillo will come to Mexican soccer with 23 years and experience in the national team where he has managed to be part of the squad of ‘La Tricolor’ where his partner also plays Angel Mena. The transaction would have been in 6.5 million dollars.

