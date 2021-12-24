Coinbase CEO Sued for Alleged Fraud

The plaintiff contends that Armstrong offered financial assistance for a project from which he was in fact seeking to steal confidential information, for the benefit of a similar platform on which he was working.

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the US, is the subject of a fraud lawsuit. The accusation was presented on December 17 by MouseBelt Labs, a network of blockchain accelerators, before the Superior Court of the state of California, reports the Coindesk portal.

According to the plaintiff, in June 2019 Armstrong offered to invest in Knowledgr, a platform that distributes scientific materials and uses tokens as an incentive. In addition, it promised to list the Knowledgr tokens on Coinbase, at a time when MouseBelt Labs was already injecting resources into the project.

According to the complaint, Armstrong made such a proposal only to use the confidential information for the benefit of another similar platform, called ResearchHub, on which he was working. In that way, I was actually looking eliminate Knowledgr as a competitor, according to the complaint.

The plaintiff alleges that Armstrong was seeking “steal MouseBelt’s job […] in order to obtain for ResearchHub the benefits of the financial, design and technical resources that MouseBelt put into Knowledgr, thus allowing ResearchHub to launch earlier and at lower cost a successful platform based entirely or substantially on the work of MouseBelt. “

Other details

The lawsuit also ensures that the CEO of Coinbase contacted Knowledgr founder Patrick Joyce directly at the end of June 2019, and offered to personally invest $ 50,000 in exchange for 1% of the shares, guaranteeing that in the future Coinbase would provide you more financial support to the project. The sum was transferred to Knowledgr in mid-July of the same year.

In parallel, Armstrong promised Joyce a job if she decided to contribute technically to ResearchHub while still serving as CEO of Knowledgr. The complaint alleges that during that time, Joyce used for ResearchHub purposes an algorithm initially conceived for Knowledgr.

With all these allegations, MouseBelt Labs accuses Armstrong, Coinbase and related entities, of fraud, interference in a contract and unfair enrichment, among other charges.

For its part, a Coinbase spokesperson crossed out the claims as “totally frivolous“, ensuring that your company will try to prove its reason in court.