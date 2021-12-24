Colombian Congress passes controversial security law

BOGOTÁ (AP) – The Colombian Congress approved on Wednesday a bill promoted by the government that has caused rejection in some sectors that point out that it goes against the right to social mobilization.

The new law was promoted in November, after the massive protests registered during three months this year against a tax reform, inequality and the excessive use of force by the police that left more than 40 dead, 3,000 injured and damage to public infrastructure.

With 60 votes in favor and 10 against, the “citizen security law” was approved, as it was baptized by the government, which promoted it as a way to strengthen legal and economic instruments to “counter crime in cities” and regulate weapons. “Less lethal”.

The opposition congressmen refused to vote on the bill, considering that it “openly and flagrantly violates fundamental principles of the Constitution,” such as the right to life and social mobilization, as Senator Iván Cepeda explained during the plenary session.

Opposition senator Roy Barreras assured that he will demand before the Constitutional Court the rule that only needs the signature of the President of the Republic to become law. “What has just been approved criminalizes the protest, legitimizes justice by its own hand, legalizes forms of urban paramilitarism, authorizes the shooting of young people, including indigenous people,” warned Barreras.

The bill increases penalties for those who attack infrastructure, the mass public transportation system, and military or police facilities. Also for those who use masks that serve to hide the identity commonly used during protests.

It also includes “privileged legitimate defense” for individuals that may be exercised when a “stranger” uses “maneuvers or through violence arbitrarily penetrates or remains” in private places or vehicles. “Lethal force may be exercised in an exceptional way to repel aggression against one’s own or other people’s rights,” the approved bill clarifies.

Juan Pappier, Human Rights Watch (HRW) expert for Colombia, told The Associated Press that this new law is not enough to “confront the deterioration of security in remote areas of the country and to prevent new acts of police brutality against protesters.” .

HRW documented in a report on recent demonstrations in Colombia that the police were behind at least 25 deaths from firearms, the impact of tear gas cartridges and a beating. In a parallel investigation, the Colombian office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights indicated that the victims of the police would be 28 people.

“The Duque government makes a serious mistake in believing that Colombia’s structural problems can be solved by creating new crimes and increasing prison sentences,” Pappier added about the new rule.

The government celebrated the approval of the law in Congress. The Minister of Justice, Wilson Ruiz, indicated in a statement that he is a “guarantor” of the rights and freedoms of citizens and at the same time “implacable” with crime.

The Minister of the Interior, Daniel Palacios, stressed that the law increases the sentences for those who kill journalists, members of the public force and human rights defenders, one of the main problems in the country.