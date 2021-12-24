Cristian Castro becomes a MEME after his crazy dance in full concert VIDEO

It is no secret to anyone that the name “Gallito Feliz” gained strength thanks to the success of Netflix, “Luis Miguel: the series”, where the rivalry between the two singers was uncovered.

In the plot, Luis Miguel (Diego Boneta) reached a point that the fame of Cristian Castro (Jack Duarte) bothered him, and he began to work not to be overshadowed by the star they called “Cris Valdés” in the series.

However, Castro is much more than his past and his stage of competition with the “Sol de México”, as he has managed to make a career beyond his famous parents and their love scandals.

The singer is the son of the first actress Verónica Castro and the late comedian, Manuel “el loco” Valdés, brother of Germán Valdés “Tin Tan”, and thanks to music he has been able to leave behind the pottery of his ancestors.

However, his great voice and talent have been clouded by the scandals that he has starred in in his love life, from his marriage of a few months with Gabriela Bo, to his turbulent romance with the mother of his daughters Valeria Liberman.

But he is also one of the most famous to become a meme, because his crazy images that he does not stop sharing on the web have made him star in some scandalous moments.

From the time he was portrayed naked to his continuous changes in appearance, they have caused thousands of Internet users to call him “ridiculous” and even to generate controversy in order to achieve the fame that he has been losing.

However, that has not stopped the “Happy Cock” from being intimidated, and it even seems that he enjoys making his haters angry, and his most recent presentation puts him back as the protagonist of some memes.

Shakira’s competition?

Although many came to think that they already knew the worst side of the interpreter, they were very wrong, since he has shown that at his age he is a true professional dance.

It is important to mention that today, Castro is offering a musical tour throughout the Mexican Republic as he is resuming his career after being inactive for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And it is that in social networks, some fans have posted a video of the singer in the middle of one of his concerts, and suddenly he begins to make some quite provocative hip movements.

The video has already been shared by several Internet users, and some have even dared to make the occasional meme of the singer, which has unleashed laughter on the web.

