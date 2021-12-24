Cristiano Ronaldo still competes at his best, but was 2021 the start of his decline?

MADRID – There are many voices that, since leaving Real Madrid, point to Cristiano Ronaldo facing the final stretch of his career. However, we wonder if this is really the case after his last seasons in Italy and his new adventure in Manchester.

Starting from the basis that Cristiano Ronaldo declared, when he was still a Real Madrid player, that he wants to play “until he is 41 years old”, the Portuguese fears the day his retirement will arrive. As a winner, he would like to squeeze his physique until it is his own body that takes him away and not the rest. In fact, ESPN has consulted sources close to the Portuguese star how he is physically and the answer is curious.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal for Manchester United Alex Pantling / Getty Images

“Obviously he is not like before, but ‘Cris0 is losing body fat every year to adapt his physique to the new demands and is at the level of an elite player. And he is 36 years old … ”, one of his men close to ESPN closes with laughter.

The Portuguese is, fortunately, “obsessed” with his physique. Far from the egocentric image with which many have wanted to label him -and that perhaps something of reason attends to them-, Cristiano Ronaldo is a portent when it comes to taking care of himself day by day. As ESPN has learned, he bases the secret of his physique on a strictly rigid diet and very light dinners in which fish is always the protagonist. And in small quantities.

Also, the gym work you do after every workout is something the Portuguese always puts a lot of emphasis on. He works an average of 80 minutes a day, training with Manchester United aside. In fact, one of his teammates on the Portuguese team slides to ESPN that “he is the first to arrive and the last to leave. I don’t want to imagine how it will be in the day-to-day life of a club … That makes us better because if he, who is everything, sets that example, the rest of us have to be up to him ”.

Several Italian journalists pointed out not long ago that “the best years of crack have passed.” Surely he does not have the spark, speed and dribbling that he had in his best days at Manchester United or Real Madrid, but the data reveals an incontestable truth: he still has numbers of a true world crack. Perhaps he does not contribute as much in terms of the game, but over the years he has been bringing his position closer to the area in order not to wear out so much, and that has continued to translate into goals.

He has played 310 games with United in his two stages, scoring 131 goals. He was a younger Ronaldo, who had just reached the elite and was establishing himself at the highest of levels until reaching a megacrack performance. In his last stage, with a different role, he has 18 games and 13 goals. In his time at Real Madrid, he went further: from 438 games he played for the Whites, he scored a whopping 450 goals and gave 132 assists. It goes to more than one goal per game, a real bestiality.

Already in Italy, when everyone was beginning to finish him off, Cristiano scored 101 goals in the 134 games played. That, in addition, with the condition that the last bad year and a half of the transalpinos supposes.

The data is irrefutable and there it is. Perhaps his participation in the game is declining, as is normal over the years, but his scoring data continues to show a spectacular performance.

Cristiano continues to make history, not only with United, but with the Portugal team, with which he has become the highest historical scorer of all teams. Ahead of him is the play-off match ball against Italy to qualify for Qatar 2022, and he will continue to do his best to break more records.