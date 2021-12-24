Cruz Azul’s wishes for 2022

Unlike the last 23 years, Cruz Azul will end this 2021 with the coveted Liga MX trophy that was missing in their showcases and the ninth star embroidered on the shield, so once he tasted the honeys from the glory, he will be looking to repeat the feat next year at any cost, so he will have a long list of wishes to Santa claus to be able to achieve it.

Reinforcement:

The Cruz Azul’s urgency is to define a competitive squad for the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament, after several footballers with whom he conquered the ninth star will no longer be, as in the case of Orbelín Pineda, so he is obliged to announce more reinforcements to be able to fight for trophies next year.

And so far, the only official signing is that of Christian Tabó, In addition to that in La Noria they would already wait for two more players from Guadalajara: Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga, However, although both will be realized, Machine still have the need to reinforce two more areas on the court.

It is because of that your big Christmas wish is a central, and after Matheus Doria was discarded due to the high cost of his token, his interests point to the Spaniard from Atlético San Luis, Unai Bilbao, and the recent Paraguayan two-time champion with Cerro Porteño, Alexis Duarte, so either of them could reach La Noria; plus a steering wheel, being Joaquin Montecinos the name that has sounded loudest.

Renovations

One of the great headaches that the celestial directive has had this year have been the renewals of your players, because the presence of their respective representatives, as well as the dI want to go to Europe in some cases, they have complicated talks to extend their bond in the club.

Thus, another of the great wishes for Santa will be the renovations of its most important footballers, especially of ‘Pol’ Fernández and Juan Escobar that expire their contract in June of next year, as well as those of Luis Romo and Jonathan Rodríguez that end their bond with the cement square in December 2022.

Retrieve your references

Luis Romo earned the badge of best soccer player in Liga MX after being consecrated as Champion of Cruz Azul, and having been a fundamental piece to embroider the ninth star on the shield, however, little by little its performance was blurred and in the Apertura 2021 little was seen of the great level of celestial containment, so one of the great requests of the cement hobby and Juan Reynoso is that the Sinaloan once again have the weight he had in Guard1anes 2021.

In the same situation is Jonathan Rodriguez, who already won a scoring title with the shirt light blue put, and who also signed the goal that gave the title to La Maquina the historical May 30 at the Azteca StadiumHowever, the last tournament was very far from the demands, scoring only three goals and without being decisive or in Concachampions nor in the MX League.

A stadium

Like every year, the desire to Cruz Azul is having a house of your own, well since December 10 Stadium in Cruz Azul Cooperative City, that was far from the demands of the First Division and its greatness, the cement team has not been able to have a property of its own.

And it is that after the move of the Blue Stadium in 2018, The Machine signed an initial contract with El Estadio Azteca for three years and this year he renewed it until 2024, so he will remain on the field that saw him Champion at least two and a half years more, although the president of the Cooperative’s Board of Directors and Surveillance, Victor Manuel Velázquez, pledged to enew stadium within five years, so there is hope to begin to see progress or at least know the details of the construction.

The tenth

This year the wish changed, but the delusion is the same, well Cruz Azul finally conquered the ninth star, but immediately wishes pointed to the tenth, so without a doubt that the dream that will always lead the letter to santa will be the Liga MX Champion trophy, for which the team commanded by Juan Reynoso in 2022, and also as an extra it could also add that of the Concachampions, and why not, again the Champion of Champions. May 2022 also be good.