Cultural news in the Big Apple before 2022: It’s Time for New York City

As Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company says: “As New York City recovers and visitors return to our vibrant five borough neighborhoods, a new list of offerings awaits, underscoring our message to travelers: It’s Time for New York City.” and also ensures that “In keeping with New York’s tradition of constant renewal and reinvention, world-class new products and infrastructure join our best-known icons in keeping New York the most stimulating and welcoming urban destination in the world.”

And focusing on culture we have …

Museums, cultural organizations and performing arts:

The Whitney Museum of American Art presented Day’s End by David Hammons as a permanent public art project located in Hudson River Park, directly across from the museum. The exhibition pays tribute to Gordon Matta-Clark’s 1975 artwork of the same name in the same location. Day’s End alludes to the history of New York’s waterfront from the heyday of the city’s shipping industry in the late 1800s to its role as a gathering place for the gay community in the 1970s.

The Gem and Mineral Rooms of Allison and Roberto Mignone Completely redesigned opened at the American Museum of Natural History in June. The halls feature nearly 5,000 specimens from 95 countries, including two amethyst geodes that are among the largest in the world on public display, telling the fascinating stories of how mineral diversity arose, the environments in which minerals form , how scientists classify them and how humans used them throughout history.

At 526 Sixth Avenue you can enjoy Banksy: Genius or Vandal ?, is a world-renowned exhibition dedicated to the famous British artist. On display over Thanksgiving weekend, the exhibit dives into the controversial art universe of one of today’s most influential creators and features more than 80 authentic and authenticated Banksy art from private European collections.

Automania, to be exhibited at the MoMA through January 2, 2022, shows an in-depth look at automobiles, an object that has inspired innovation, social transformation, and critical debate. The exhibition addresses the conflicting feelings that developed in response to automobiles and automobile culture in the 20th century through automobiles and auto parts, architectural models, films, photographs, posters, paintings, and sculptures.

Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams, It is exhibited in the Brooklyn Museum. The show, which runs through February 20, 2022, covers the history and legacy of the House of Dior and highlights Dior’s many sources of inspiration, including a variety of more than 200 haute couture garments, as well as photographs. , sketches, video footage, vintage perfume elements and accessories.

The Broadway League has created BwayToday.com to facilitate the schedule of presentations of all the shows of Broadway that are currently running, as well as upcoming special show times during the holidays. This portal also provides access to each show’s website for specific information. All listings will include the most up-to-date information on schedules and will reflect cancellations, if any.

The Met Museum houses in its rooms Costume Institute, a two-part exhibition that will remain open until September 5, 2022. The first part, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, and celebrates the 75th anniversary of Costume Institute, exploring a modern vocabulary of American fashion. The second part, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Opening on May 5, 2022, it will explore the development of American fashion.

Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG), on the New-York Historical Society, is based on the popular Tumblr and the best-selling book of the same name. The exhibition, which runs through January 23, 2022, takes a broad look at RBG, highlighting its efforts to protect civil rights and promote equal opportunity for all.

Greater New York, the characteristic survey of the MoMA PS1 of artists living and working in the New York area, will return to Long Island City, Queens, for its fifth edition, open until April 18, 2022. This iteration will offer an intimate representation of New York through the work of 47 artists and collectives, forging connections between often-underrated stories of art making in the city.

Due to his successful summer career, Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit New York returned to Pier 36 until January 2, 2022, presenting Vincent Van Gogh’s art in a captivating digital display, giving visitors the rare opportunity to “get in” on the job. What’s more, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, a separate display of 360 degree digital art in the Skylight on Vesey in Lower Manhattan, it will be available through January 2022.

The Louis Armstrong House Museum In Corona, Queens, it is undergoing a physical and programmatic expansion for a new cultural center with an interactive exhibit, archival collections, 68-seat jazz club and store, projected to open by the end of the year.

Victoria Theater will open as an addition to the iconic Apollo Theater from Harlem next year, marking the first expansion in its history. The Victoria theaters, located on the same street as Apollo, will offer two new rooms, one with 99 seats and the other with 199 seats. The space will be used by artists, students, the public and cultural partners, expanding the role and mission of Apollo to support artistic creation and collaboration in Harlem. The Victoria Theater remodeling project will also include residential units, commercial premises and a hotel, the Renaissance Hotel Harlem.

The Lincoln center and the New York Philharmonic have accelerated the revitalization of the iconic David geffen hall, open since this fall. This project will be the main venue for the New York Philharmonic, providing acoustic and visual privacy for the public, along with a Grand promenade Reconfigured and revitalized it will create one of the largest gathering spaces in an entertainment facility in New York. In addition, the Sidewalk Studio, a new street viewable addition, will be a home for educational, arts and community activities.