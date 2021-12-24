Cynthia Rodríguez mistakenly reveals that she is expecting her first child with Carlos Rivera

One more time the rumors that Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez will become parents took hold, after the host of the program “Venga la Alegría” made a peculiar request on the air this morning.

It all happened when the girlfriend of the interpreter of “I was waiting for you” in a dynamic with Margarita McKenzie, played by “El Capi” Pérez, was asked what her perfect gift would be for this Christmas

“I don’t have much to ask of you, rather to thank you. I need a week of the program on a beach… Second that it is Friday of the “T”, bring us tacos, tortas, tamales, for everyone… ”.

“And finally, I’m leaving, I want a nursery … I’ll leave it there for you”, She mentioned, moving away from the cameras, hinting that she will soon be a mother.

A few weeks ago, Cynthia Rodríguez declared that she and her boyfriend Carlos Rivera were already thinking about having their first child, after more than four years of relationship.

“Next year, I wish, I would be the happiest. It is a dream that I have in my life, I think the biggest dream I have is to have a baby and well I hope it comes true”.

Here you can see the statements of Cynthia Rodríguez, starting at minute 7:00: