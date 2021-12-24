Dembélé does not move from Barcelona and these would be his reasons

The FC Barcelona You will be able to spend Christmas with the peace of mind that you will have one of the most important players in the new reconstruction process of Xavi Hernández. Ousmane Dembélé has decided to renew for five more seasons, and the club will announce the agreement next week when all the fringes of the contract have been resolved.

The Frenchman was released in summer, and from 1 January he could start negotiating with any other club. But nevertheless, the player has decided to stay, and Xavi’s project would be one of the main reasons. The Egarense considers him one of the best in his position, and from the first day he has given him all the confidence to have a leading role. In addition, the one from Terrassa signed a contract until 2024 and is supported by the board, so the Frenchman will have time to develop his ideas. Rather stay than explore another destination.

Another reason is the game system that the coach wants to plant. The wingers have a lot of participation, and with the capacity for unbalance that ‘El Mosquito’ has, he can attack the band constantly. The ball always passes through the legs of the ‘7’, and it is ideal for ‘Dembouz’ to have full confidence to face one on one. It is a scheme that will keep you fully involved.

The contract that Barça has offered him cannot be ignored. Although it will be an agreement with a lower salary due to the situation that the Catalan entity is going through, the club offers you several important incentives. The number of goals, the games played and the titles obtained can mean a significant economic amount, and would add challenges to the player’s attitude on the field.

Qatar 2022 World Cup

Dembélé is World Champion with France since 2018, and he is on Didier Deschamps’ squad list on a recurring basis, but it is not essential. One of the reasons for the stay of the one born in Vernon in Catalonia may be precisely this. Venturing to another club where he may have adaptation problems could mean being left out of the next World Cup. In Barcelona you will have the opportunities to demonstrate and secure your ticket to Qatar next November.