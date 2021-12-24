Dennis Rodman’s latest scandal ends police intervention

In the NBA many have been the great stars who have ended up shining more off the slopes than on them. Great players whose careers have been somewhat clouded by their attitude away from the pavilions, and one such case is that of Dennis Rodman, one of the celebrities who has generated the most controversy in the considered best basketball league in the world.

The former member of the ‘Big Three’ of the Chicago bulls from Michael Jordan, to their 60 years, continues to speak for different controversies, and in This week he has already starred in a new one for which he has ended up being escorted by the police.

In trouble for the sanitary mask

The former player of the Pistons, Bulls, Spurs, Maverick Y Lakers, continues to have a triggering character, and has been in trouble again after refused to put on his mask during a flight between Los Angeles and Miami.

Rodman was traveling on said plane and, how could it be otherwise, first class. They called his attention up to four times to lift the mask over his nose, as established by airline regulations. However, despite the continuous warnings, the former NBA player decided to stay in ‘his thirteen’ and keep his mask up to his chin. After that, the airline in which he was traveling was forced to request the Fort Lauderdale police intervention (Florida) to have Rodman taken to testify upon arrival.

For his part, the five-time NBA champion (two with the Pistons and three with the Bulls) argued that he had not raised the mask over his nose because I was having trouble breathing.

Enlarge Dennis Rodman. BRIAN SNYDER REUTERS

And it is not the first time that Rodman has been involved in scandals, because already in his stage as a player he left some details to remember, such as the one taken in the documentary ‘The Last Dance’, where the famous are revived vacation to Las Vegas in the middle of the season of the Bulls, and how he ended up drunk with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after a party.