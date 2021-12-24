Did they come back? Adamari López and Toni Costa celebrate Christmas with Alaïa: PHOTOS

We are just a few hours from celebrate Christmas Eve and Christmas and many celebrities have shared with us how they will celebrate this day and have given us wonderful postcards.

Much has changed in the life of Adamari López and Toni Costa during this 2021, after its separation and the radical physical change of the Puerto Rican.

Related news

Despite not being together, they decided to make a photo shoot as a family that shares one of the most beautiful times.

FB: Adamari López

For his part, Adamari shared on his social networks that this Christmas season will be spent with his ex-partner and his daughter Alaïa.

In the photographic set they placed some typical christmas elements like a Christmas tree, a crown, lights, spheres, a fireplace and more in the colors that stand out at this time.

In the images we can see that the family used different outifts such as pajamas and casual with shades of red, green, white, black and more, very much in keeping with Christmas.

FB: Adamari López

Also, the driver shared a video on their Facebook page where you can enjoy the photo session in more detail and where you can see them living together like the great family they are.

“My beautiful people, we keep creating memories for our Alaïa, this time celebrating the magic of Christmas For us it is important to continue cultivating family unity and we know that these photos are memories for a lifetime. We take this opportunity to wish you all a Merry Christmas and our best wishes always, “he wrote.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

amv