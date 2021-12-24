Doctors United alerts for cases of illegal practice of medicine in the country

The organization urged “creating a system where the recognition as a specialist issued by each medical college in the country can be verified.”

The organization Médicos Unidos de Venezuela (MUV) expressed its concern over a series of complaints it has received “about the illegal practice of medicine, usurpation of personal data and professional intrusion”.

In a statement published on his Twitter account, he stated that “in many cases”, these complaints have been “duly documented” and “institutions providing health services, both public and private, have been involved.”

In the case of private companies, “they comply with the legal regulations for their operation”, since, “otherwise, the regulatory body would not allow it.”

They warned that the most serious thing is what happens “in public institutions, because they have the facility to verify with the national control body such as the Ministry of Health through its Autonomous Institute of Health Comptrollership.”

Recently, the Attorney General’s Office issued an arrest warrant against citizen Oswaldo José for allegedly posing as a dentist and offering services in a “ghost clinic” in Lara state. The crimes to be charged would be fraud, usurpation of functions, misleading offer and association to commit a crime.

With this case, there would be three people reported in December, posing as doctors and practicing illegally, among them, Elvis Ricardo Blanco Laverde, who claimed to be a clinical psychologist and a neurologist, also in Lara; and to Harold Charinga Martínez, who issued recipes in Carabobo.

He got a wet stamp showing the numbers of the medical college and registration, all belonging to different health professionals.

Faced with this situation, Médicos Unidos de Venezuela urged the faculties of Medicine of the autonomous universities to create open consultation systems so that citizens can “verify who has met the requirements to graduate as surgeons or as specialists in postgraduate courses academic and receive the professional title that accredits them.

The medical colleges were also asked to have “open consultation systems” so that Venezuelans can “verify who has complied with their registration to carry out medical practice in the area of ​​influence of the respective college.”

Together with the Venezuelan Medical Federation (FMV), they consider it necessary to “create a system with the same characteristics where the recognition as a specialist issued by each medical college in the country can be verified.”

They also asked the scientific societies duly recognized by the FMV to activate “consultation mechanisms that allow citizens to check whether the doctor in whom the patient places their trust is a specialist registered in their respective society.”

The latter, despite the fact that they know that it is not compulsory “to be registered in the respective company for the exercise,” but it is “a complementary way of avoiding professional intrusion within the specialties.”

Finally, they demanded that the Autonomous Service of the Sanitary Controllership of the Ministry of Health carry out “an exhaustive review of the registry of health professionals, including the opinion and advice of the legal consultancy” of that entity.

