Dollar price today December 23, peso closes gaining

Today Thursday, December 23, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.6470 per unit trending down in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso loses almost 11 cents in the exchange rate to stand at 20.6301 per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

The uncertainty surrounding the dispersion around the world of the new Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is settling, giving emerging currencies such as the peso a positive day with a gain of 10.93 cents.

The economist Gabriela Siller, highlights in the economic panorama how in the US inflation measured with the personal consumption price index that uses it Federal Reserve for its follow-up, it reached levels not seen since 1982 in that country.

Price of the dollar in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.6301 – Sale: $ 20.6301

: Buy $ 20.6301 – Sale: $ 20.6301 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.44 – Sale: $ 21.12

: Buy: $ 20.44 – Sale: $ 21.12 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.08 – Sale: $ 21.23

: Buy: $ 20.08 – Sale: $ 21.23 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.99 – Sale: $ 20.89

Buy: $ 19.99 – Sale: $ 20.89 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.95

Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.95 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00 IXE: Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.95

Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.95 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10 Monex: Buy: $ 20.26 – Sale: $ 21.26

Buy: $ 20.26 – Sale: $ 21.26 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.19

Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.19 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30 Santander: Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22

Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.14 – Sale: $ 21.15

Buy: $ 20.14 – Sale: $ 21.15 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.30 – Sale: $ 21.40

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 50,710.0 with an upward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.39 pesos, for $ 27.70 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

