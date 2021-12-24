Edwin Rodríguez pronounces on his possible departure abroad after being crowned champion with Olimpia

2021-12-23
The Olympia won the title of champion of this Apertura tournament after overcoming 3-0 on aggregate at Real Spain and the meringue painting expands its history in the National League from Honduras.
One of the great figures of the lions was Edwin Rodríguez, who has become the benchmark in the midfield, who is crowned with the presence of his father in the stands, who is Real España. “He is enjoying himself in the stands and I think his happiness is to see me happy and if the feeling if it is Olimpia or Real Spain is left behind.”
In the midst of the joy for the conquest of this Tetrachampionship, the lion enters history and the offers to the footballers could be many and Edwin is one of them.
“If a bid comes in, the team will analyze it, but for the moment I’m happy at Olimpia. They have not told me anything, they are only rumors, it is false and if they have fallen, it is the directive that handles that. I am happy in the institution ”.
The talented little player makes it clear that: “I feel like I’m ready, but my well-being and that of the team is first. I have to keep working, I’m with the National Team and this is step by step. What else than being in the greatest team in Honduras ”.
Rodríguez also referred to the great community that they were able to show with Jorge Álvarez and José Pinto in the steering wheel area, where they have marked a history from reserves.
“From a very young age we played together in reserves and the last games we played were noticeable. I think they are titles that we carry and winning them in the first team is a blessing ”.