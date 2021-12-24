Edwin Rodríguez pronounces on his possible departure abroad after being crowned champion with Olimpia

2021-12-23

The Olympia won the title of champion of this Apertura tournament after overcoming 3-0 on aggregate at Real Spain and the meringue painting expands its history in the National League from Honduras.

One of the great figures of the lions was Edwin Rodríguez, who has become the benchmark in the midfield, who is crowned with the presence of his father in the stands, who is Real España. “He is enjoying himself in the stands and I think his happiness is to see me happy and if the feeling if it is Olimpia or Real Spain is left behind.”

In the midst of the joy for the conquest of this Tetrachampionship, the lion enters history and the offers to the footballers could be many and Edwin is one of them.

“If a bid comes in, the team will analyze it, but for the moment I’m happy at Olimpia. They have not told me anything, they are only rumors, it is false and if they have fallen, it is the directive that handles that. I am happy in the institution ”.