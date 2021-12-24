El Salvador closes 2021 with almost 1,400 bitcoin in its possession

Key facts: President Nayib Bukele announced a new bitcoin purchase for a total of 21 BTC.

BitGo and Bitso would be El Salvador’s BTC providers, although it has not been officially confirmed.

In what could be its last bitcoin (BTC) purchase for the year 2021, El Salvador acquired 21 new coins on Tuesday, December 21. The new operation would raise the BTC reserves accumulated by the Central American country to 1,391 units.

The advertisement It was made by the Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele, who has used his account on the social network Twitter to communicate the official purchases of BTC, since the cryptocurrency is legally circulating in the country. In fact, the accumulated figure is derived from 8 tweets posted by Bukele between September 6 and December 21 of this year, since no data on the operations have been found on the official websites of the government of El Salvador.

On this occasion, the president framed the transaction in the occurrence of a “numerological” phenomenon, according to which during the last day 21 of the year 2021, in the 21st century, 9:21 p.m. would be good luck for believers. Bukele described the 21 BTC purchase process through several tweets, and hinted because, coincidentally, El Salvador has a territorial extension of 21,000 square kilometers. The purchase in dollars was for an amount of 1,033,587.87 dollars, at a rate of USD 49,218.57 for each bitcoin.

According to the monitoring carried out by CriptoNoticias, the president of El Salvador revealed purchases of up to 550 BTC in the first week of September 2021, coinciding with the entry into force of the Bitcoin Law. Subsequently, one purchase was announced per month and two in December, the largest being that of last October 27, in the order of 420 coins.

Bukele made 17 purchases totaling 21 BTC. Fountain: Nayib bukele.

There is little information about the management of bitcoins in El Salvador

It should be noted that the Information available on the management of bitcoin reserves in possession of El Salvador is scarce and it comes from non-governmental sources. Last September Forbes pointed out that the company BitGo, an institutional digital asset custody platform, would be the “exclusive provider” of liquidity for the official Chivo wallet.

At the same time, the cryptocurrency exchange Bitso also reported that it would be the main provider of Chivo wallet, and that it would support operations in both BTC and dollars, as reported by CriptoNoticias at the time. None of the information was denied or confirmed by any Salvadoran government spokesperson.

Other details about the El Salvador operation are also unknown, such as whether the State delegated custody of the official BTC to a third party, whether it keeps its reserves in cold wallets, or if you have control of private keys.

This information gains relevance since BitGo is a company based in the United States, a country with which Nayib Bukele has had some differences during his tenure. This implies that, in a hypothetical conflictive scenario, there would be a risk of confiscation on the BTC of El Salvador that are in BitGo.