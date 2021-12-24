“El Salvador is the spark that ignites the true revolution”: Bukele responds to critics of the “Bitcoin experiment”

The Central American nation became the first in the world to adopt cryptocurrency as legal tender on September 7.

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has answered criticism of his country by international organizations after the Central American nation accepted bitcoin as legal tender.



“What international organizations have called ‘the bitcoin experiment’ is nothing more than the world watching how mass adoption change the economy of a country, “he wrote in a message published this Thursday on his official Twitter account.

Likewise, the Salvadoran president said that, “if it is for the better,” the popular cryptocurrency will mean that “the game is over” for fiat money. “El Salvador is the spark that ignites the true revolution,” he said.

“Economic growth”

On September 7, despite protests and warnings from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.

The law approved to make this possible ensures that its implementation will place the Central American country “at the forefront in the use of technologies, as well as economic growth.” Bukele also commented that, if 1% of the 680,000 million dollars that circulate through bitcoin is invested in his country, GDP of the nation could be expanded 25%.

In this regard, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice asserted that this measure “increases the number of macroeconomic, financial and legal problems that require very careful analysis.” For her part, Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the agency, assured that the authorities’ decision entailed risks that could be seen “with the naked eye.”

Main concerns

The main concerns have to do with the speculative nature of the cryptocurrency, as well as its operation outside of international regulations, which can expose the country to operations such as money laundering or tax fraud. In fact, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) pointed out that its Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which oversees money laundering, has put El Salvador in the spotlight.

On November 22, the IMF advised against the broad use of bitcoin as legal tender, arguing that “its use as legal tender involves significant risks for consumer protection, financial integrity and financial stability “.

A few days later, the Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, expressed his concern about the decision of the Central American country’s government because he believes that not all Salvadorans “understand the nature and volatility of the currency they own.”

Did you find it interesting? Leave your opinion in the comments!