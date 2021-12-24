Elon Musk says he has sold “enough shares” of Tesla to fulfill his plan to get rid of 10% of them

Since last December 7, it has sold 13.5 million shares of the electric car company, which is equivalent to about 14.1 billion dollars.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he has sold “enough shares” of the electric car company to fulfill his plan to get rid of 10% of them, as stated during an interview with The Babylon Bee, published this Wednesday on YouTube.



“I have sold enough shares to get around 10%, in addition to exercising options, and I have tried to be extremely literal here,” said the businessman, who also leads Space X, Neuralink and The Boring Company.

Why this move?

According to data from the US Securities and Exchange Commission, this Tuesday Musk exercised 2 million more options and sold almost 584,000 more Tesla shares for $ 528 million, raising the total number of shares. It has sold for nearly $ 13.5 million in the past month, which is equivalent to about $ 14.1 billion, Bloomberg says.

According to MarketWatch, this is slightly less than the roughly 17 million shares that made up 10% of its shares on November 7, when it published a Twitter poll wondering if he should carry out such a move.

Also, the portal indicates that the CEO of Tesla has earned more than 14,000 million dollars with these sales. In addition, it highlights that during that period of time it has also exercised options to buy about 16.4 million titles at about $ 6.24 per unit, which, in reality, represents an increase in its participation in the company.

Criticism of California

On the other hand, during the interview, Musk attacked the authorities of the state of California, where until this year he had his residence and the corporate headquarters of Tesla. “It used to be the land of opportunity and now […] it is becoming a kind of over-regulation, over-litigation and tax overload, “he said.

At the beginning of the week, the businessman announced that he was going to pay more of $ 11 billion to the United States Government in taxes this year, more than any other citizen in history. The sell-off of Tesla shares in the fourth quarter of 2021 could be due to concerns about a possible increase in tax rates next year.

At 50, Musk is the richest person in the world, with a fortune of about $ 245 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Its position is owed, in part, to Tesla shares, which have risen more than 1,100% in the past three years.

