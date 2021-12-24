Eric del Castillo is in the public eye for statements about Carmen Salinas

The actor Eric del Castillo He spoke before the death of the Mexican Carmen Salinas, as did several people when they heard the news. However, in his attempt to pay tribute to the lead actress, his fans called him an insult and pointed him in the public eye for his statements.

“They criticized me because I commented, but I have every reason in the world, Carmelita [Salinas] She was not a great beauty, she did not have a statuesque body; however, he had enough intelligence to succeed in this race in every way, “he told the media at that time.

This was not well received by his fans, who criticized him for his statements and assured that he was wrong. For his part, del Castillo assured that in his grieving process that of Vicente Fernández, who died days after the actress, also joined. To this, he gestured to the singer’s wife to send his condolences. “I sent a video to Cuquita before he passed away. I found out I was a little bit wrong. What would be my sadness that after three, four days, he passed away ”, he said.

“I love him, I wanted him very much. I spent five hours with him, the only ones that I knew him, I treated him. And I consider myself his friend, I was never his friend, not his enemy, of course. We never worked together, but we admired each other because he started the career 10, 15 years after I had started, “he explained to the press.

“It was time to say goodbye, he gave me two of his books, a record, one for my daughter Kate and one for me. We took several photographs and I left, “he said.

On the other hand, Eric del Castillo is looking for his next project to be carried out – which will be dedicated to corridos – which will be produced by his daughter and also actress, Kate del Castillo. Her daughter’s career is taking off every time, especially since ‘La Reina del Sur 3’ will be released soon under the Telemundo production.

“Almost a decade ago, Telemundo sowed a new standard in Spanish content with the arrival of La Reina del Sur, marking a before and after in Hispanic television. We are excited to begin filming season three with Kate del Castillo and a wonderful all-star cast, ”said the president of Telemundo Global Studios.