Eye missing for renowned reinforcements: former president of America

In recent years the America has drifted away from have between their ranks to hierarchy players worldwide, Well now he prefers to be pragmatic and hire little poster footballers but that they add to the team in every way, without so many reflectors.

Javier Pérez Teuffer, Whoever it was President of the Eagles from 1999 to 2004, can presume that during his tenure the last two big ‘bombs’ world-class to America’s squad, Iván Zamorano and Claudio López, Therefore, in his experience hiring this class of players, he considers that Today the Azulcrema directive needs further study of international soccer.

“I think that it’s a question of budgets and also that they are giving continuity to the project, but the board should study international football more, know when the contracts of the players who are not likely to be rehired expire; andIt’s a market that we already had won before but little by little the Americans have been winning over us, “he said in an interview with Mediotiempo.

The ex-director commented that another of the disadvantages which also has the current leadership of the Eagles is that now the northern teams, Monterrey and Tigres, count on big budgets.

“It’s more complicated, but now there is greater access to information and you must study the contracts of those players, that is the job of the board to put the promoters aside and go direct, “he added.

GIGNAC IS NOT A FIGURE LIKE ZAMORANO OR PIOJO LÓPEZ

Yes OK André-Pierre Gignac is one of the last figures that arrived in Mexican soccer and he did it with Tigers, Pérez Teuffer does not believe that, the French gunner who already became the top scorer in the history of the felines, be a reference how were they Iván Zamorano, Piojo López, or other renowned footballers who served in the Eagles.

“Gignac He was a good player in France, but what he did in Mexico is what has led him to be a figure, but He is not a Zamorano, nor a Louse López, Y except one Arlindo, Babá, Dirceu, that they were stars in their teams before coming to America ”, he considered.

CELEBRATES THE SIGNING OF JONATHAN DOS SANTOS

About the signing of Jonathan dos Santos, the former Americanist leader highlighted his arrival, but wait that do not go to disappoint as it did Giovani dos santos, who left the team in the summer by not renewing the contract.

“The guy is a good player, we expected more from his brother but then brothers are different and this guy doesn’t have the experience of his brother but he’s a good footballer and I think that with the departure of Córdova it may be a good solution, “he mentioned.

“He is a player who He was practically born in the club because of his dad’s past and he is not as big as his brother did and we should not compare them but let them work ”.