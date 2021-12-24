facts about his life and career

What was Xavier López like before ‘Chabelo’?

(CNN Spanish) – Xavier López “Chabelo” is one of the best known personalities on Mexican television and is even a recognized figure in Latin America.



He became widely famous for his Sunday program ‘En familia con Chabelo’, which ran for almost half a century on the Mexican television channel Televisa.

Next, we leave you some data about Xavier López, according to information from Televisa.

Chabelo personal data

Name: Xavier López Rodríguez “Chabelo”.

Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States.

Date of birth: February 17, 1935.

His parents They were from the Mexican state of Guanajuato, but they left for the US before Xavier López was born.

Early years and career