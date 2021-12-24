facts about his life and career

(CNN Spanish) – Xavier López “Chabelo” is one of the best known personalities on Mexican television and is even a recognized figure in Latin America.
He became widely famous for his Sunday program ‘En familia con Chabelo’, which ran for almost half a century on the Mexican television channel Televisa.
Next, we leave you some data about Xavier López, according to information from Televisa.
Chabelo personal data
Name: Xavier López Rodríguez “Chabelo”.
Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States.
Date of birth: February 17, 1935.
His parents They were from the Mexican state of Guanajuato, but they left for the US before Xavier López was born.
Early years and career
- He studied Medicine and practiced the profession for four years in a private sanatorium.
- Since he was studying medicine, he was invited to work as a production assistant at Telesistema Mexicano (which was the predecessor of Televisa).
- In Telesistema Mexicano he was a cameraman, floor manager and then actor.
- He studied drama for four years. He had a few roles in soap operas when the actors were absent.
- The character of Chabelo began when he told a joke on the television program ‘Carrusel Musical’. According to the website of the host Joaquín López Dóriga (who also worked for many years at Televisa), the actor who would play Chabelo to tell the joke did not appear and his place was taken by Xavier López. This happened in 1956.
- It was not until January 6, 1968 that ‘En familia con Chabelo’ would make its debut on Mexican television, with Xavier López in the same character he had accidentally obtained 12 years ago.
- ‘En familia con Chabelo’ would last almost 48 years on the air. It aired every Sunday from that January 6, 1968 to December 20, 2015.
- In total, the program had 2,463 broadcasts.
- In 2012, Xavier López received two Guinness records: one for the longest running children’s program and the other for the longest time portraying the same character.
- The character of Xavier López appeared in various productions, including 30 films, where we can find The extra (1962), The kings of the steering wheel (1965), Pepito and the wonderful lamp (1972), The well-bred maid (1972), Chabelo and Pepito against the monsters (1973), Chabelo and Pepito detectives (1974), La Chilindrina in distress (1994), The Mongol Plot (2018).
- Chabelo also had some record productions. In ‘En familia con Chabelo’ he used to perform his songs at the end of the program. On streaming platforms you can listen to several of his hits.