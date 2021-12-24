Gianluigi Buffon paralyzes Liga MX clubs with his desire to play in Mexico

Gianluiggi Buffon surprised fans by referring to the possibility of joining a Liga MX club in the near future.

The presence of Gianluigi Buffon in the soccer sphere is one of the most mythical and one of the most important in history, which is why he surprised fans when he referred to the possibility of joining a Liga MX club.

The 43-year-old goalkeeper continues to feel in force as he defends Parma’s goal in Serie B in Italy and amazes fans with his performances day after day by staying active.

However, in an interview he revealed his desire to be part of a Liga MX club and showed his desire to be signed by an institution that is willing to invest in his figure.

“These are experiences that I would like to have. After we return to Parma to Serie A we see what will happen, “the former Juventus goalkeeper said in an interview for TUDN when asked by the Mexican press.

As for the level of his colleagues he could not define which is his favorite: “We have a group of five or six extraordinary goalkeepers such as Oblak, Courtois, Neuer, Ter Stegen, Navas. I do not have one that is a step above the rest, the only one could be Donnarumma, who will continue to grow ”.

Gigi Buffon left the door open to the possibility of being part of any of the Liga MX clubs for the following seasons.