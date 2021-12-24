Halyna Hutchins’ father says Alec Baldwin is guilty of Rust accident

After the actor and producer of the film ‘Ruts’, Alec baldwin was the center of attention last October 22, for having accidentally taken the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, the famous actor has suffered a series of events that have marked him for life.

After the tragic accident, the police began to investigate the event and those involved, so it was recently said that the police would search the actor’s phone Alec baldwin, but as if that weren’t enough, now the father of the mortal victim, Halyna Hutchins hit the famous one forcefully.

Let us remember that after the tragedy, Alec baldwin has received two lawsuits against him, for negligence and the famous met with the widower and children of Halyna hutchins to talk about what happened, the husband of the director of photography has not spoken out against the famous.

After what Alec Baldwin gave an interview on ABC television, in which he said that he did not know who had fired the weapon that had taken the life of Halyna Hutchins and that he was innocent of such atrocity, and later the actor After closing his Twitter account, Halyna’s father reproached Alec for his guilt.

“I can’t understand Alec’s behavior. Why did he delete his tweets when it became clear that the shooting happened in a rehearsal? And why did he shoot during the preparations? The revolver is a type of weapon that is not fired before the trigger is pressed and Alec is partially guilty of causing that shot ”, he began by saying in an interviewto Halyna’s father, Anatoly Androsovych.

“It’s clear to me that Baldwin shot, so it’s hard for me to understand how he can’t be held partially responsible for the death of my daughter,” added Anatoly Androsovych prior to talking about the emotional health status of the child’s Halyna hutchins, who is only nine years old.

“I don’t know if he will ever make a full recovery. He is slowly returning to normal life, but this has been a great shock to everyone “, commented Anatoly Androsovych, who would be supporting her daughter’s family to be able to recover her daily life.