Has Shiba Inu started his recovery, how far can he go?

Disclaimer: The results of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.

Shiba Inu was ranked 13th on the CoinMarketCap, just behind Dogecoin at 12th place. Shiba Inu had a market capitalization of $ 19.67 billion. It has been in a downtrend since the end of October when prices reached an ATH of $ 0.08854 (Note: All SHIB prices in the following article are 1000 times the actual value, to eliminate long decimal places. For example, a price SHIB of $ 0.00003319 was written as $ 0.03319).

At the time of writing, SHIB had tested an important area on the charts and rose above a support level again. Has Shiba Inu Really Made A Flip On The Charts? If so, how high can you go from now?

SHIB: 12 ​​hour chart

Typically strong downtrends are followed by a long accumulation phase before a strong move back towards previous highs. SHIB hasn’t had this build-up phase for months together, although it traded sideways just above the $ 0.03319 support level for a couple of weeks.

This suggested that SHIB was more likely to see a bounce, perhaps as high as $ 0.04 and the $ 0.046 area (red box). A retest of the $ 0.0331 support level could be used to enter long positions.

The most recent candle close had a long upper wick, suggesting that sellers temporarily exhausted the buyer’s strength. This turn of events could cause the support level to be retested. Another thing to keep in mind is that the 21 SMA (orange) had been acting as resistance in recent weeks, but the price rose above it and could turn it into support. The 55 SMA (green) offered price resistance.

Fundamental reason

On the RSI there were some clues about the strength of SHIB. The 64.98 level on the RSI was the one they beat for the SHIB bulls. A move above this, and a retest, preceded the SHIB rally from $ 0.0332 to $ 0.088. A rejection there would indicate that sellers remained strong.

The RSI has risen back above the neutral value of 50, which is another level of importance that SHIB was only able to break once in the last two months. The Awesome Oscillator was moving towards the zero line and could soon form a bullish crossover.

conclusion

In conclusion, it appears that momentum has turned and important areas of the chart have been tested to find buyers. However, the trading volume did not come close to what it was during previous parabolic executions. The conservative targets for this bounce, should it occur outside the $ 0.033 mark, are at $ 0.04 and the liquidity pocket of $ 0.046- $ 0.048.

