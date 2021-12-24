“He raped me almost every game day”: former NY Yankees cop denounces his boss

A retired officer of the nyc police raised his voice and accused his former commander-in-chief of repeatedly rape her for more than a year while working together at the stadium of the Yankees.

Gillian roberts filed a lawsuit in the Bronx Supreme Court on Monday, claiming that Captain Jeffrey brienza He raped her “almost every game day” of baseball at an NYPD substation facility.

