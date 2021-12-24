How it affects your health eliminating meat, milk and eggs from the diet

Opt for one vegetarian diet may be a good decision to carry a healthier life. Eating more fruits, vegetables and foods rich in fiber can prevent obesity, hypertension and diabetes, among others health benefits.

But you also have to be aware that the lack of nutrients that come to us through meat, eggs or milk can also cause some problems and deficiencies. For example, did you know that vegetarians tend to have more problems with cavities and dental erosion?

Meat, poultry and fish provide protein Y fatty acids Omega 3, in addition to micronutrients such as zinc, selenium, iron, and vitamin B12. Dairy and eggs are also high in calcium, vitamin D Y B vitamins. For this reason, it is important to plan your diet well so that it provides all the nutrients. Next, we review the main nutrients that meat, milk or eggs provide you and what can happen if you give them up.

Eggs

The eggs They are rich in protein, vitamins A, D, E, and K, as well as heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Due to their satiating effect, they are recommended for weight loss diets.

Eliminating eggs from the diet can have a negative impact in our daily energy, as eggs contain leucine, an amino acid that contributes to the synthesis of muscle mass, which naturally declines with age. They are also good for increasing physical performance, thus eliminating us can also be noticed when exercising.

Milk

Both the milk, like their derivatives, like cheese and yogurt, are rich sources of vitamin D, protein and calcium, essential for the health of our bones. The calcium helps us reduce the risk of osteoporosis, which is why the National Osteoporosis Foundation warns that it can be a serious problem to maintain a strong bone system.

In addition, dairy products They provide protein, phosphorus and other vitamins as important as B2 or B12, and help prevent colon cancer. Eliminating this source of calcium from our diet can negatively impact our health.

Meat

Yes we stop eating meat, our body can suffer a lack of certain nutrients. The most important include iron, vitamins D and B12, iodine (production of thyroid hormones), zinc (which metabolizes carbohydrates) and calcium (which takes care of our bone health), in addition to fatty acids omega-3s and proteins obtained from meat.

People vegetarian often need to take supplements of iron to compensate for the lack of this nutrient. On the other hand, the lack of vitamin B12 can be made up with eggs and milk or, if this is not the case, eating some seaweed, mushrooms and cereals enriched with this vitamin.

Regarding the proteinThe problem with giving up meat is that there is no plant food that has all the essential amino acids. We can obtain them by eating legumes and cereals every day, always combined to have more effect. For example, lentils with rice, beans with a toast spread in hummus, etc. Omega-3 acids can be obtained from nuts.

This information does not replace in any case the diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. It is important to go to a specialist when symptoms occur in case of illness and never self-medicate.





