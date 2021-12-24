How it works and what the mighty James Webb Space Telescope will observe

The wait of more than 30 years is nearing completion, when next Saturday, after overcoming countless problems and delays, The James Webb Telescope, the largest and most powerful observing instrument ever built, will be launched into space, where he will seek to observe the origins of the universe and explore Earth-like exoplanets.

Take-off, postponed several times due to technical or meteorological problems, was confirmed for December 25 “in a launch window starting at 12.20 GMT“And will last 32 minutes, indicated NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), both institutions that collaborate in this unique mission that It will allow the exploration of the first ages of the universe, as well as the evolution of galaxies or the characteristics of exoplanets.

James Webb, a ‘time machine’ that will probe regions of the cosmos inaccessible until now (EFE / ESA / D. Ducros)



“ The James Webb telescope will follow in the footsteps of the mythical Hubble, launched in 1990, with the ambition to clarify two essential questions: Where do we come from? ” and “Are we alone in the universe? “Amber Straughn, NASA astrophysicist, summed up at a press conference.

Conceived in 1989 and named “JWST” (James Webb Space Telescope, in honor of a former NASA director), this telescope was designed in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Cala Space Agency (CSA). Its development was marked by countless problems that delayed its launch for years and quadrupled initial costs. up to 10 billion dollars.

The device was manufactured in the United States, and its launch will take place on December 25 from the Kourou space base., in French Guiana, aboard an Ariane 5 rocket.

Construction of the huge telescope took several years due to its complexity (REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque)

A revolution for the eyes of the universe

“We are very excited, we have been waiting for this moment for a long time,” explained Pierre Ferruit, one of the scientists in charge of the telescope project at the ESA agency. For Ferruit, as for many other scientists and engineers, this mission represents a consecrated career achievement.

And the waiting list to access the observation schedules that can be carried out when it is in operation grows every day and the ESA agency It has already received more than 1000 applications for the first year of operation alone. For the scientist this shows that “the issues for which the ‘Webb’ was conceived remain topical, 20 years later”.

James Webb Telescope vs. Hubble. (photo: NASA)

The telescope will operate practically 24 hours a day, seven days a week, leaving only 8,760 hours per year to distribute among scientists clamoring for their opportunity for revolutionary discovery. Black holes, exoplanets, star clusters – how do you decide which experiment takes priority? By the end of 2020, researchers from around the world submitted more than 1,200 proposals, of which 400 were finally chosen for the first year of operation.

Early publication of images and data will allow scientists to quickly understand the telescope’s capabilities and configure systems that work in unison.

More advanced than Hubble

It is a unique space observatory unmatched, both in size and complexity, It is equipped with an immense mirror made up of 18 hexagonal segments. Its diameter is 6.5 meters, three times that of Hubble.

The mirror is of such magnitude that it had to be folded like an origami to be able to place it in the ship that will take it to space and once it has reached its destination, the operation to place it will be extremely delicate since its parasol is the size of a tennis court. This “giant” will be located in the orbit of the Sun, about 1.5 km from Earth, far surpassing Hubble located “barely” 600 km from our planet.

The telescope will operate virtually 24 hours a day, seven days a week. (photo: Technology of the future)

The location of the Webb, known as Lagrange 2, was carefully chosen. Its position allows that “the Earth, the Sun and the Moon are located on the same side of your parasol, which allows it to remain in the dark and in great cold so that all the instruments work correctly ”, explains Pierre Ferruit.

In this way, the telescope will be protected from any disturbance, an essential condition for its great mission: to track the invisible world of infrared rays, a spectrum that Hubble does not have access to.

Its diameter is 6.5 meters, three times that of Hubble. (photo: XL Weekly)

A bumblebee on the moon

“ The telescope is so powerful that it can see a bumblebee from 380,000 km away, that is, the distance between the Earth and the Moon. ”Explained cosmologist John Mather, one of the mission’s scientific fathers. The researchers hope that JWST will be able to detect the faint light signals emitted by early galaxies. That happened at a gigantic distance, that is, a long, long time ago.

Hubble managed to observe the universe up to 500 million years after Big Ban and its successor is expected to close the gap to about 200 million years, after the explosion that gave birth to the universe, 13.8 billion years ago.

An employee of the Astrium company, a subsidiary of the EADS group, works with the infrared spectrograph or ‘NIRSpec’, in Munich, Germany. The ‘NIRSpec’, which weighs 200 kilos and has a value of about 100 million euros, is part of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), a joint initiative of Europe, Canada and the United States (EFE / ANDREAS GEBERT)



This immense gap allows us to understand a mysterious period during which the universe came out of darkness. “We are missing some key paragraphs about this first chapter of the story“Astrophysicist Amber Straughn analyzed. The telescope could also take an important step in exploring exoplanets orbiting other stars. So far there are about 5,000 registered and some are located in habitable areas, that is, neither very close nor very far from their respective suns.

But little is known about these bodies and the JWST should be able to determine their atmosphere to detect eventual molecules such as water vapor. The ultimate goal is to know “if our Earth is unique or if there are similar planets”Where conditions are conducive to the appearance of life, such as the presence of liquid water, concluded Pierre Ferruit.

Infographic: Marcelo Regalado

KEEP READING:

The James Webb space telescope will be able to detect life in less than 3 days

NASA will say goodbye to the famous Hubble telescope, and its replacement is ready

Colombian researchers among the first astronomers to use NASA’s new space telescope