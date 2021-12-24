How to check the status of RAM in Windows and if you have problems

We are going to explain to you how to check RAM status in Windows, and so you can know if the problems you are experiencing with your computer are due to failures in your memory modules. This memory is important, it is what is used to load programs, processes and applications, so having errors in it can make your computer work quite badly and slower.

We are going to start by explaining what symptoms the computer may be giving you to tell you that there is a failure in the RAM memory. Then we will tell you how to check in windows, and we’ll mention two other third-party tools that you can use.

Symptoms that something may be wrong

The reason why you may want to know if something is wrong with your computer’s RAM is because you are perceiving some type of abnormal behavior on the computer. For example, a symptom may be that your computer crashes without software problems, neither in the operating system nor in any program. This may be due to other hardware failures, but among them is RAM.

What’s more, if the computer beeps a couple of times when it starts up It could also be because the BIOS is detecting a problem in your hardware and it warns you. The same happens if you notice that the PC is slower than normal when it is powering on, or while doing some specific tasks.

An even more obvious sign is that when you go to the About in the system information within the Windows settings not all the RAM memory that your computer has is indicated. Imagine that you have 16 GB but only 8 GB appears, that may be because you have two 8 GB modules and one is failing.

Use Windows Diagnostics

Windows has for several versions a tool to diagnose the state of RAM. To launch it, you have to press Windows + R and write mdsched.exe in the launch window to launch this tool. You can also open the start menu and type mdsched.exe to run the tool from there.

The Windows Diagnostic Tool dialog will open. In it, you can reboot to check for problems, which is the recommended option. Doing so will restart your computer and open a tool that tells you to press F1, and choose whether you want to do a basic, standard, or extended test. These tests, the longer they last, the more thorough the RAM analysis, that is, choosing one or the other will depend on what you are concerned about and how long you want.

Then, Windows will restart automatically and send you a notification that will specify if there are errors. The veracity of this result will depend on the type of test, and the extended one is the one that will give you the most information.

Use third-party applications

You also have the possibility to use other specially built apps to check RAM of your computer, programs much more complete than the native one of Windows. The best of all is MemTest, whose basic version is completely free, and the most complete Pro version is only $ 5.

You also have another program called MemTest86, which is also very complete and has two free versions. In this case, it also has two other paid versions, although with prices that go up to $ 44 and $ 2,600. However, they are very complete programs if you want detailed information.

What if you detect an error

If you have not detected any errors in these tests, possibly the RAM is working correctly, and if your computer is having problems you will have to look for other causes. At the very least, you’ve already ruled out that it’s the RAM problem.

And if you have errors, the positive part is that you have also gotten rid of doubts and you already know why your computer is failing. However, not everything is positive, because you are going to need to buy a new RAM module. If the module is under warranty, contact the manufacturer’s customer service, and if not, then you will have to buy a new one that is compatible with your motherboard.

If you have advanced knowledge, you can try correcting the clocks with the read and write times at which the RAM is working to check if they are adequate for your system. Also check that it is properly connected to the motherboard and that no anchors have failed.