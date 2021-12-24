How to delete WhatsApp cache

Mexico.- Why should we clear cache of WhatsApp constantly and how can I do it? WhatsApp is the application that we use the most in our day but you have to do this in order to improve its operation.

The WhatsApp application It is constantly updated to implement improvements, but there are certain methods to make the App work in a better way and we just have to constantly clear cache.

What is the cache? The cache is the application’s buffer memory, it is a type of storage in which applications save temporary files that they think they will need often, so that it works with greater speed.

For example, when an application has images or common elements, you can save them so that they are always there at hand later, without having to download them every time you open the application.

But the reason why it is recommended clear cache, is to improve the notification system of the application, since in some cases, when it is updated, it affects some of the settings such as not receiving messages for some time.

Technology experts suggest clearing the cache for the junk content that is generated on cell phones, since at the time of downloading an update, only some data is used, which leaves the others inactive if a cleaning is not carried out.

How to clear the cache?

The first thing you should know is that clear cache, the photos or conversations of our chats will not be deleted WhatsApp.

To clear the cache follow these simple steps:

  • Go to “Settings” of your phone
  • Then in the “Storage” option
  • Look for the applications option and select “WhatsApp”
  • Look for the “Clear cache” button and your cell phone will tell you how much cache is going to be removed

And that’s it, you can delete the cache of the application from time to time. WhatsApp To improve its operation and in case a document has been deleted from your conversations, you can reinstall the App and check if you have an active backup to be able to recover it.

