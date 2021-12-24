Hundreds of flights canceled due to omicron risk and passengers from New York and New Jersey are affected | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

the booster shot.filipo: continue with figuresrecord of contagions in newyork and signed up yesterdayup to 38,835 new infections.new jersey is reported over15,400 covid cases, breaksstate record per secondconsecutive, in anticipation ofrisk cancel more than 200flights leaving thousands oftravelers planning to visitTo his family.to see the conditions andto be able to explain what it ispassing, we make contact withour reporter who knowsfound live from theinternational airport innewark, new jersey. how is itthe situation at the airport?violet: the people whothey plan to travel for christmas eve,in your plans you will have toexpect. I show you how it isthe panorama and we meethere at the feet in the parking lotfrom the airport, we haven’t seenpeople arrive, maybe one ortwo for an hour andairlines have said that they havebeen forced to cancelflights as multiple membersof crew are sick.they don’t want to expose acontagion. said it is acombination of bad weather likeof the new omicron variant.they have exhausted all optionsand resources, including changeof routes and the substitution ofcover flights scheduled beforeto cancel 90 flights onFriday. they urgently asksorry, and I know you arecommunicating with passengersaffected. before leaving yourhome call the airline andgo to the website and