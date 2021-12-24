Hundreds of flights canceled just before Christmas Eve

US airports return to pre-pandemic numbers for Christmas 1:59

(CNN Business) – US airlines have so far canceled more than 400 Christmas Eve flights, and major airlines such as United and Delta allege staffing shortages caused by the omicron variant.

United Airlines canceled 169 flights as of 8 a.m. this Friday, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware. Delta Air Lines canceled 127 flights.

The operational problems of the airlines come as millions of people continue to fly despite the increase in coronavirus cases. The TSA says it screened 2.19 million people at airports across the country on Thursday, the highest number since the rebound in Christmas travel began a week ago.

In a company statement, United Airlines apologized to customers and stressed that the airline is trying to rebook customers before they arrive at the airports.

On Thursday, United Airlines (UAL) said it had to “cancel some flights” due to the omicron variant of the new coronavirus.

“The nationwide surge in omicron cases this week had a direct impact on our crews and the people who run our operation,” reads a United memo obtained by CNN.

United said it will “notify affected customers before they arrive at the airport,” according to a company statement. “We apologize for the interruption and are working hard to reschedule as many people as possible and get them on track for the holidays.”

Delta, for its part, said the cancellations are due to multiple problems, including the omicron variant.

“We apologize to our customers for the delay in their vacation travel plans,” Delta said in a statement. “The people at Delta are working hard to get you where you need to be as quickly and safely as possible on the next available flight.”

Additionally, Alaska Airlines said in a statement that it canceled 17 flights due to Omicron and that more cancellations are possible on Christmas Eve.

– Andy Rose and Sharif Paget contributed to this report