“I didn’t leave myself”: Zoraida Gómez’s mother talks about the controversial kiss that Vicente Fernández gave her daughter when she was a child

After Zoraida Gomez innocently share a photograph with Vicente Fernandez To say goodbye, social networks exploded with disapproving comments against the actress and the singer. Opinions were divided between that it was not the time to publish such a photo and that it seemed “disgusting” that “Don Chente” kissed a girl.

The actress who played José Luján in “Rebelde” is currently living her best stage enjoying her married life and as a new mother.

Zoraida Gómez’s mother gives her opinion on Vicente Fernández’s kiss to her daughter

The actor’s sister actress Eleazar Gomez, who has also been embroiled in his own unruly scandals, did not comment on the matter. However, their mother gave the media something to talk about.

“He always kisses on the mouth. The man always kisses on the mouth and thus kisses everyone, everyone who is left. I never left, but if not, I would have kissed the same. (…) He kisses everyone like that, big, young, old, his family, man, woman, he kisses on the mouth“Assured Doña Melissa.

Regarding whether or not there was consent, the mother of Zoraida and Eleazar Gómez assures that it was not consensual since she did not know at the time.

“We did not know. But as a woman he didn’t cause me any problem because I already knew that that’s how he kissed”, He commented assuring that it was a brotherly kiss.

During her statements to the press, Melissa also stressed that it seems to be a family custom, because according to her words, Alejandro Fernández also kisses everyone on the mouth.