I didn’t like Nahuel Guzmán: Sebastián Córdova

There is no doubt that Nahuel Guzman “do you love it or hate it” and in the case of Sebastian Cordova, the new Tigres player reveals in an interview with Multimedios that the Patón he disliked him.

“As rivals they are all very different, Nahuel as a rival I didn’t like meHe said ‘no, this guy’, like all those who yell at him, said things to him, “confessed the former Americanist.

Córdova has only a few days with the cats, he barely arrived on Tuesday in royal land, the same day that he did the corresponding medical and physical tests, and then reported on Wednesday for his first practice.

He has been training for two days, but it is long enough to realize that Nahuel is not as bad as he thought, since now he realizes the quality of person that the Argentine is.

“Here I have it in the dressing room and super good person, he is one of those who train very well, he always looks good, encouraging the group as a good leader“, declared the new auriazul element”, indicated the new number 17 of the UANL.

And it is that Nahuel is usually controversial, a joker, which is not to the liking of many colleagues or fans of rival teams, while in Tigers, the fans adore him, he is an idol who came to the club since 2014.