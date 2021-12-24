“I have been officially banned from Web3”: Jack Dorsey ‘pays’ for his criticism of the new version of the Internet

As he claimed, Web3, which promises a decentralized information system, is actually “a centralized entity with a different label.”

Given the criticism launched by the former CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, against Web3 – the idea of ​​a decentralized Internet – Marc Andreessen, co-founder of the venture capital company Andreessen Horowitz, restricted the former head of that social network access to your account.

The ‘expulsion’ comes amid strong accusations Dorsey launched this week against the very notion of the Web3. According he claimedAlthough that network promises a decentralized information system, in reality it is “a centralized entity with a different label.” “You are not the owners of the Web3. The real ones are the venture capitalists and their limited partners. He will never escape your incentives, “he wrote.

“I have been officially banned from Web3”, tweeted when you were unable to access your account.

Shortly after the incident, Dorsey made fun of the company again. “From the a16z website [Andreessen Horowitz]: ‘We seek to connect entrepreneurs, investors, executives, engineers, academics, industry experts and other members of the ecosystem through a open and centralized account blocking from Twitter ‘”, wrote Dorsey, thus modifying a few words in the offer on the Andreessen Horowitz website.