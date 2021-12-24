“I would have fallen in love with her”: The UNCOMFORTABLE moment in which EL CANELO Álvarez declares himself to Lucero (VIDEO)

Last Tuesday the posada de Value Group Financial where they were present bright Star Y Manuel Mijares, who were in charge of entertaining the event. However, the great surprise was Saul “Canelo” Alvarez by bursting onto the stage and grabbing the mic to perform a song.

The boxer took the opportunity to give her flowers and dedicate a song to the call “America’s Bride“It is not surprising since the athlete himself has declared a fanatic fervor of the singer and actress. It should be noted that when he approached her, he gave her a kiss on the cheek, which generated a smile on the face of”.Canelo“.

“Canelo” dedicates a song to Lucero

For his part, Lucero continued with his presentation in a masterly manner before the excitement of the attendees who cheered the action with the boxer. This action led to Alvarez will be encouraged to get on stage to dedicate a romantic song.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez he performed “That and More”, authored by Joan Sebastian. During the performance, Manuel Mijares, the singer’s ex-husband, was close and did nothing but smile and applaud for what was done by the world champion.

Immediately, this action was replicated on social networks where the followers showed their excitement at the show of humility and chivalry shown by “CaneloBut others pointed out that this gesture was due to a flirtation with the interpreter of “Cuéntame”, especially because of the kiss on the cheek.