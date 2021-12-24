2021-12-24

All true fans of the Premier League know that the championship does not rest even at Christmas.

This is how the English league standings go

This Sunday, December 26, a new day will be played in England although it could be a rather atypical day for various clubs due to the increase in Covid-19 cases.

Faced with this scenario, Pep Guardiola Y Jurgen Klopp they spoke out against the famous ‘Boxing Day’ and raised objections. Even the coach of the Manchester City He spoke of a strike without imagining that a harsh response would come to him.

The former president of Crystal palace, Simon Jordan, attacked the two technicians on talkSPORT for the position they presented. “What if you pinch yourself to realize how lucky you are because if it weren’t for football, half of you would be working at McDonalds,” said the manager.