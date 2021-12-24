In Europe, the good times of Alberth Elis stand out: “The great revelation of Ligue 1”

Bordeaux, France.

Alberth Elis said goodbye to the year in a great way, he is the goal man of the Girondins de Bordeaux and signed a double in the last game of 2021, standing out with good marks in the Old Continent. The Honduran forward scored two goals, but Bordeaux could not hold on and ended up losing 2-3 at home to Lille, the reigning Ligue 1 champions from France. Their numbers and good performances do not go unnoticed in Europe. The French press has already highlighted it and now in Spain, the newspaper As, dedicates a few paragraphs to the good time that the catracho is living in the French League.

“Alberth Elis, the great revelation of Ligue 1 with Bordeaux”, headline the Madrid newspaper. “The Honduran forward scored two more goals against Lille and closes the year with an excellent scoring streak that his team is not taking advantage of at the moment,” he adds. As he mentions that ‘La Panterita’ “was once again the great positive note for Bordeaux with the two goals. The Honduran forward has already accumulated seven goals in the French championship and closes 2021 with the best version of his entire career ”. And he continues: “The player trained in Olympia could not make his debut with his new club until October and since then he has been the great figure with his seven goals scored after having participated in just 11 games, the first two as a substitute. Despite this, Bordeaux is only one point above relegation after having won three games, a poor balance for one of the great clubs in the country ”.

Alberth Elis celebrating one of his goals against Lille.

AMONG THE GREAT SCORERS OF FRANCE The newspaper also highlights Alberth Elis on the Ligue 1 scoring chart, in which the Honduran has a better goalscoring average than PSG star Kylian Mbappé and Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder. He surpasses Lionel Messi and Neymar, the other Parisian stars, on the list of championship gunners. “In the Ligue 1 scorers table, Elis has the best average and great figures like Mbappé or Ben Yedder, both with nine goals, are within his reach. The top scorer of the tournament is another Concacaf figure like Jonathan David, who has 12 with Llille ”. “It is surprising to see how the former Boavista has adapted so quickly to the most demanding championship he has played so far. Last season in Portugal he added 8 goals and in MLS, with an outstanding performance, he added 11 in his best year. Now he has the entire second round of the championship to surpass those figures and establish himself as an outstanding scorer in Europe ”, adds As.

The Honduran forward has seven goals in the French League season.