International Olympic Committee awarded Mijaín López – SwingCompleto

By SwingCompleto / contacts@swingcompleto.com

This December 23, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) unveiled the equipment of 48 Olympic champions in Tokyo 2020, among more than 400 objects added to the heritage collections in 2021 that will travel to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Without feigning surprise, the Cuban’s fighting uniform was announced among them. Mijain lopez. It is not for less, because the Pinar del Rio concatenated in Tokyo 2020 his fourth gold in the category of Greco-Roman 130 kg, unprecedented in men’s wrestling.

Added to the collection coming to Switzerland are Sue Bird’s basketball jersey, Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic’s full uniform and various pieces of skate gear among the 425 new acquisitions made by the IOC heritage team during 2021, the which will be exhibited in March next year.

Yasmin Meichtry, Associate Director of the COI Among other words, he announced that the official Tokyo 2020 film, directed by the filmmaker Naomi Kawase, will be released in the spring of 2022, so all Cubans will be attentive as we undoubtedly hope to eagerly recall the achievements of our Olympic champions.

This feat of the four-time Olympic champion is the finishing touch to close the year, added to the fact that he was recently chosen as the athlete of the year by the survey of Latin Press. Despite not having been selected at first by his native province among the best athletes of this 2021, the IOC did not blink and the first decided that Mijaín deserved this tribute and go down to posterity.