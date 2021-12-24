Is Doña Cuquita SERIOUS, after the death of Vicente Fernández? This is what your doctors say

Just a few days from the regrettable death of Vicente Fernández, the family tries to seek comfort and shelter in the ranch “The three foals”.

Those who returned home were Alejandro Fernandez, who dedicated a few words to his Instagram account, as well as Doña Cuquita.

After the death of the singer, much has been asked about him health condition of his widow María del Refugio Abarcas, who was aware of the health of ‘Don Chente’ for more than four months.

According to the gastroenterologist Gabriel Galván, Doña Cuquita if you have health problems in your digestive system.

“The truth is that it has been attended to, Alejandra brings her short. Cuquita is very ‘I’m fine’ because she is very strong but really, if she struggles a little with her digestive system, “he told the program Red Hot.

“She was very stressed, he cared a lot because of Don Vicente, every time something came, it hurt him, he was stressed a lot because of Don Vicente’s illness, ”he continued.

IG @_vicentefdez

Likewise, the doctor stated that his state of health was complicated due to the stress how his children would react to the news of their father’s death.

“It may be that the stress goes down and he is calmer because he knows that everything that could be done was done or also the sadness, that he falls on the 20th that he will no longer be there and this may harm your health, we will be pending, “he added.

In addition, the expert suggested that after the impact of the news, the Fernández family should go to the psychologist. “A thanatology specialist could be very important, I hope that her family and that she accepts how to manage the grief to prevent this from having an impact on her health,” he concluded.

