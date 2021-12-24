Is LeBron James leaving the Los Angeles Lakers? Cleveland Cavaliers trade cleared

In the NBA world the narrative settled that LeBron James would leave the Los Angeles Lakers to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. It’s true? Shams Charania clears it up.

Does the good son come home? Lebron James is one of the few players who is saved from the irregular level of Los angeles lakers in the NBA 2021-22 season that has them with the same number of wins and losses (16-16) until the game vs. San Antonio Spurs. Cleveland Cavaliers begins to be on the horizon for a bombshell reason.

Given the few possibilities that show the Lakers To be contenders for the 2022 title, a loud rumor made the Los Angeles team tremble. Does LeBron James turn the Cavaliers back? Boom! The doubt was planted by a reporter from the NBA.

Hayden Grove, a reporter for Clevelanddotcom, claimed that Lebron watches Cleveland Cavaliers games and is certain that James you will contact your agent Rich Paul to make an exchange and return to the team with which he debuted in the NBA.

Faced with the possibility that LeBron James will leave the Lakers and return to Cleveland Cavaliers, where he was champion in the NBA 2016, Shams Charania, a journalist for The Athletic portal, clarified whether it is possible to exchange bomb ‘The king’.

They clarify if LeBron James would leave the Lakers to return to the Cavaliers in the NBA

“I’m here to inform you guys. That is not a real thing … I spoke to LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, and he said they talked about that and it’s just ridiculous. Completely false. LeBron James is not leaving the Lakers … LeBron James is not going anywhere. I spoke with his agent Rich Paul and that is totally false “said Shams Charania.