“It turns us into labor”

MADRID, 23 Dec. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The State Council of Medical Students (CEEM) has rejected this Thursday the measure that Catalonia will implement to strengthen the health system in the face of the sixth wave of COVID-19, in which it will allow the hiring of penultimate and last medical students anus. “Making use of students for tasks like this turns us into labor,” said the vice president of Territorial Organization of CEEM, Jesús Andicoberry.

The university organization has held a press conference in Madrid at the headquarters of the General Council of Official Associations of Physicians of Spain (CGCOM), in which they have presented the new Executive Commission, in addition to explaining the challenges that are set in the medium term, at the same time that they have addressed some current issues of the sector.

In this sense, Jesús Andicoberry has regretted that the health system is weakened, a situation that is reflected in the measure taken by Catalonia, and has criticized that after a year and a half of pandemic “no measures have been taken to strengthen the National System of Health (SNS) “.

“We demand that the student have a more relevant role but from a training point of view, not a labor point of view. Making use of students for tasks like this turns us into labor, when we are not sufficiently trained and we do not have the responsibility for it. “, has defended.

Despite this, the CEEM has stated that they are evaluating how they can contribute at this time in the fight against COVID-19 but, as long as they are non-assistance activities because, in the words of the Vice President of External Affairs, Àlex Boada They are neither trained nor qualified to do so.

Recently, the organization has met with the Ministry of Universities and the Ministry of Health to address some issues that concern medical students. In the case of the meeting with Universities, Jesús Andicoberry has acknowledged that the concern about the opening of new faculties and the problem with the offer of places was transferred so that there is an adjustment between the number of students entering the career and the number of applicants for specialized health training.

Regarding the meeting with Health, ideas and proposals have been approached so that they have them, in relation to what concerns students, and the digital transformation of specialized health training has been addressed, on which the CEEM has affirmed have certain doubts.

CHALLENGES

One of the main announcements that the CEEM has made has been to reveal how its executive committee has been, of which a total of five students are part. The president of the CEEM is Luciana Nechifor and she will be accompanied by Àlex Boada and Jesús Andicoberry, as well as the treasurer, María Valderrama and the vice president of Educational Affairs, Africa Dougan.

The university organization has remarked that its objectives revolve around improving and defending public, quality, free, universal and inclusive educational and health systems.

To achieve this, in the last assembly they held, they approved twelve challenges, although they established three of them as essential to put the focus of work on this. One of these challenges, as explained by María Valderrama, is to highlight the mental health of medical students, since a study has been mentioned that indicated that eleven percent of students have suicidal ideations and 41 percent present symptoms of depression.

On the other hand, another challenge that the organization has set itself is medical demography, since they have insisted that they are against the opening of new medical schools or the increase in the places offered by universities.

“There is an excess of graduates that the current medical system is not capable of training, this generates a bottleneck, called the MIR funnel and we advocate limiting the number of students. To do this, criteria of health demographic needs must be followed” , explained Jesús Andicoberry.

Finally, Africa Dougan explained that for the next few months they will hold training sessions, so that the youngest students know the role of CEEM and it will also serve as training beyond the university degree.

Likewise, it is planned that in September the Congress of Medical Education will be held at the University of Cantabria (Santander), with which it aims to bring together about 800 students. “We work in consonance with scientific societies that will address issues that are not discussed in depth in the closing,” Boada pointed out.