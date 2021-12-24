Jaime Osorio, creator of the HBO series “Thousand tusks”, dies by euthanasia

The film director Jaime Osorio, creator of “Thousand tusks”, the first Colombian series on the HBOMax platform, died at the age of 46 after applying euthanasia from a cancer that he had suffered for more than five years, according to local media.

The Colombian Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences regretted Osorio’s death and pointed out that he has “no words to describe this moment, only to accompany his family and friends.”

“We regret the death of Colombian director Jaime Osorio, known for great productions such as: ‘El páramo’, ‘Siete cabeza’ and the series ‘Mil Colmillos’ (HBO). We send a message of condolences to his family and friends,” wrote the Ministry of Culture on Twitter.

Osorio is remembered precisely for “El Páramo” (2012), his debut work with which he received the Citizen Kane Award for revelation director at the 44th edition of the Sitges Fantastic Film Festival.

He also directed the feature film “Siete Cabezas” (2017) and the television series “El Laberinto” (2011).

“Thousand tusks”, meanwhile, deals with the story of an Army command whose mission is to destroy an unknown but powerful leader of a militia of uncertain origin and was made in conjunction with the producer Rhayuela.

“One of the great references of the audiovisual sector of our country, Jaime Osorio, renowned director, who stood out for productions such as: ‘El páramo’, ‘Seven heads’ and the series ‘Thousand tusks’,” the minister said. of Culture, Angélica Mayolo.