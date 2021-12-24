James Franco admits to having sex with his students

After being silent for the past four years, the Oscar-nominated actor, James franco He admitted to sleeping with women at his acting school, and finally responded to the allegations that emerged in 2018.

The actor’s admission came during an interview on the show “The Jess Cagle Podcast”, from SiriusXM, long after Five women, including four of his students, told the Los Angeles Times that Franco had acted inappropriately. The full interview will air today Thursday.

“During my period teaching, I slept with students, and that was wrong”Franco told the presenter Jess cagle in some videos that were published on Wednesday as a prelude to the interview. “But like I said, that’s not why I started school and it wasn’t the one who selected people to be in the class. So it wasn’t a master plan on my part, but yeah, there were certain cases where, you know, I was on something consensual with a student, and I shouldn’t have been, “he continued.

When asked how he was unaware that sleeping with students would create an imbalance of power, the 43-year-old actor reiterated that he felt that everything was fine at the time, as long as the encounters were consensual.

The actor also claimed that he never slept with a student in his “Sex Scenes” masterclass, a course he said had a wrong name.

“It should have been called, you know, ‘Contemporary Romance’ or something like that,” Franco said. “It was a class where they did scenes about romances, what they go through when they are young. Which can include meeting people on dating apps, breakups, or just a bad date, things like that. That is what was being done in that class. They were not sex scenes, “he explained.

The popular actor founded his Studio 4 theater school in New York and Los Angeles in 2014., but that, as a result of the accusations, closed indefinitely.

Earlier this year, Fanco settled $ 2.2 million in a lawsuit filed in 2019 by alumni Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, who stated that the artist “sought to create a flow of young women who were subjected to their sexual, personal and professional exploitation in the name of education “.

During his interview with Cagle, the actor nominated for an Oscar for “127 hours” in 2010, commented that he struggled with sex addiction after becoming sober due to alcohol problems. “The attention of women, success with women also became a great source of validation for me.“Franco said. “The problem with that is, I’m sure you can guess, like any kind of drug or anything, there is never enough.”

The Golden Globe winner said he frequently cheated on his girlfriends before beginning his relationship with current partner Isabel Pakzad, while also battling alcoholism. “I was sober from alcohol all that time and went to meetings all that time“Franco said. “I even tried, you know, to sponsor other people, and then in my head, it was like, ‘Oh, I’m sober. I’m living a spiritual life. ‘ On the other hand, I’m misbehaving now in all these other ways, and I couldn’t see it”.

On the other hand, earlier this year, Seth rogen, who collaborated with the actor on comedy films such as “This Is the End,” “Pineapple Express” and “The Interview,” said he currently has no plans for a new collaboration in the future.

“He was my closest friend, my collaborator,” Franco said. “And what he said is true, you know, we are not working together right now and we don’t have any plans to work together.. Of course it was painful, but I understand. He had to answer for me, because I was silent, “he added.