James Franco: “I slept with students, and that was wrong”

After being silent for nearly four years over sexual misconduct allegations that surfaced against him, American actor James Franco admitted to having sex with students at an acting school he founded in 2014.

Franco’s admission came during an interview on Sirius XM’s “The Jess Cagle Podcast” radio show, where they addressed the controversy that was revealed in January 2018 by the Los Angeles Times, in which five women, including four former students, they disclosed that the actor claimed he had acted inappropriately while teaching classes at Studio 4.

The accusations came five days after receiving a Golden Globe for his performance in the film “The Disaster Artist,” a film that Franco directed and starred in.

“Over the course of my teaching period, I slept with students, and that was wrong.“Said the actor.

Following the lawsuit filed by actresses and former students Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, in October 2019, which led both Franco and other defendants to agree to pay $ 2.2 million in a settlement where the intimidation of students at the institution was claimed, leading them into unjustified and abusive sexual situations, he emphasized that “that was not the reason why he started school.”

“I was not the person who chose the people who were going to be in the class, so it was not a master plan on my part,” he said.

On the other hand, the actor also insisted that he never slept with a student in his masterclass of “Sex Scenes”, a course that he said had a “provocative and great title”.

“It should have been called, you know, ‘Contemporary Romance’ or something like that. It was a class where they did scenes about romances, what they go through as young people, which can include meeting people on dating apps, breakups, or just a bad date, things like that. That is what was being done in that class. They were not sex scenes, “he explained.

When the presenter Jess Cagle asked him if he did not realize if there was any imbalance of power between teacher and student, Franco replied that “At the time, my thought was that if it’s spoiled, it’s okay. At that time I did not have a clear head”.

Franco’s expressions are part of some fragments of interviews published by the radio streaming service on his official YouTube account, where the actor also broke the silence about his addiction to sex, his conflict with alcoholism, and the harmful relationship he had. with work.

“I thought that, at that moment, I was going to keep quiet, I didn’t think it was the time to speak. There were many people upset with me and I needed to listen to them, “he said in the interview that will be broadcast in full this Thursday.