Joan Didion, the iconic writer who chronicled the decline of American culture and politics, has died.

It was said that no one wrote prose better than she in English, that her books were “like piercing lasers” and that her pen was “cool, concise, and distinctive.”

But the literary voice of Joan Didion, one of the most recognized authors and journalists of the last decades in the United States, was turned off this Thursday.

As confirmed by the Knopf publishing house, the writer died of Parkinson’s disease at the age of 87.

“We tell each other stories to live,” he once said and spoke of the act of writing more cunningly than perhaps anyone else.

