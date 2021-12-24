Joan Didion, the iconic writer who chronicled the decline of American culture and politics, has died.

Drafting

BBC News World

7 hours

Image source, Getty Images

It was said that no one wrote prose better than she in English, that her books were “like piercing lasers” and that her pen was “cool, concise, and distinctive.”

But the literary voice of Joan Didion, one of the most recognized authors and journalists of the last decades in the United States, was turned off this Thursday.

As confirmed by the Knopf publishing house, the writer died of Parkinson’s disease at the age of 87.

“We tell each other stories to live,” he once said and spoke of the act of writing more cunningly than perhaps anyone else.

A literary icon who did a sharp chronicle of American culture in the 1960s and ’70s (he said the 1960s had ended the day actress Sharon Tate was killed), Didion also dabbled in film as a screenwriter, including the film by 1976 “A star Is Born“.

The incisive novelist and essayist was praised by critics for her analysis of the fragmentation of American life in books such as Slouching Towards Bethlehem, from 1968, and The White Album, 1979.

In The Year of Magical ThinkingThe Pulitzer Prize winner turned her grief after her husband’s death into prose and chronicled everyday life in her native California in numerous newspaper articles.

In fact, her colleague Martin Amis once described her as a “poet of the Great Californian Void.”

Admiration

She was revered by legions of young and aspiring writers for her distant and concise prose.

Didion was said to be fiercely protective of her work and would not reveal the subject of her books even to her closest friends until they were ready for publication.

She received the National Medal of Arts in 2013 from then-President Barack Obama, who described her as “one of the most celebrated American writers of her generation” and “one of the sharpest and most respected observers of American politics and culture.”

“He did not want a window to the world, but the world itself,” he wrote in his collection of essays. Let me tell you what i mean, released this year.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, The grief over the death of her husband and daughter was reflected in her novels.

Born in Sacramento in 1934, she studied at the University of California at Berkeley.

She began her life as a writer in journalism, working for the magazine Vogue after graduating in 1956.

His novels include Play It as It Lays 1970, which explored and exposed Hollywood film culture.

He also adapted for the theaterThe Year of Magical Thinking, her heartbreaking, thoughtful and award-winning novel about the loss of her husband, John Gregory Dunne.

Vanessa Redgrave starred in the opening Broadway production in 2007.

Also that year, Didion received the National Book Foundation Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Literature “for its distinctive blend of sober, elegant prose and fierce intelligence.”

She became one of the leading exponents of the New Journalism movement, mostly male, alongside Tom Wolfe, Truman Capote and Gay Talese.

In 2005, the pain became an unwanted inspiration again after her adoptive daughter, Quintana Roo, died of acute pancreatitis at the age of 39.

Image source, Getty Images

Didion channeled his loss in the 2011 memoir Blue nights.

Shelley Wagner, her editor at Knopf, said Didion had been “a wise and subtle truth teller.”

“We will mourn his death but celebrate his life, knowing that his work will inspire future generations of readers and writers,” Wagner added.