Joao Rojas, Sebastián Rodríguez and Dixon Arroyo head the Emelec 2022 squad, which has nine vacancies | National Championship | sports

The absences of Facundo Barceló, Lucas Sosa and Alejandro Cabeza are the most striking.

With several absences, but with Joao Joshimar Rojas confirmed, Club Sport Emelec revealed the squad with which it will face 2022, the year in which they will play the Ecuadorian championship, Copa Libertadores and Copa Ecuador. He also hinted that he is looking for nine signings or, failing that, that it takes nine players to close the roster. The positions could be filled by reinforcements, players returning from loans or youth promoted to the first team.

However, what seems to be shown are the players who would be, until further notice at least, discarded for the next campaign. In relation to what was 2021, the recent squad that Emelec shared does not include Luca Sosa, Facundo Barceló, Alejandro Cabeza, Lass Bangoura, Óscar Bagüí (retired) and Leandro Vega.

But, on the other hand, the presence of other players is confirmed, such as Sebastián Rodríguez, Joao Rojas, Aníbal Leguizamón, Dixon Arroyo, Alexis Zapata and José Francisco Cevallos.

Days ago, Marcos Mondaini, Emelec’s sports director, said in statements to the newspaper Express that Sosa, who would be very close to closing his relationship with Barcelona SC, was ruled out since the purchase option was not going to be used. In the case of Barceló, they sent a loan proposal that is being evaluated. However, in principle, the idea of ​​the club that owns your pass is to sell it.

He also explained that they are looking for a central defender, who can be Ecuadorian or foreign. In the case of Cabeza, negotiations are continuing to retain him, with no agreement yet.

Emelec does not show three players on its roster who played a leading role in 2021: Luca Sosa, Alejandro Cabeza and Facundo Barceló, the latter forwards. Between the Ecuadorian and the Uruguayan, they scored 19 goals of the 61 scored by the millionaire cast in 2021 (31.14%). As for Sosa, defensively, he had 29 takes wins (70.7% accuracy), 60 punts, 12 blocks and 26 interceptions.

He recorded 792 correct passes, leaving 78% accuracy overall and 62.2% in the opponent’s court. (D)