Juan Gabriel sends an emotional Christmas message; This is what the Divo de Juárez is going to have for dinner

East day is special to spend as a family and although some people will not be able to reunite with their loved ones because they live in other countries or this year they did not have the opportunity to travel, they will do whatever it takes to be in contact with their loved ones. Just like he did Juan Gabriel, as you read it, the Divo de Juárez sent a very special message to all his followers to whom he wished a Merry Christmas.

And it is that the supposed letter that the Mexican composer wrote in his own hand describes how what will happen this Christmas from his secret corner, the writing was read by his friend and assistant Joaquín Muñoz.

How is Juan Gabriel?

According to the letter that the so-called “peroxide king” read, the Divo de Juárez is stable in all respects, although I would like to be better.

“Excuse me, I am fine, not as much as I would like but stable in all aspects”, read Joaquín Múñoz

What is Juan Gabriel going to have for Christmas at Christmas?

In addition to reading the letter that Juan Gabriel supposedly wrote, Joaquín Muñoz revealed what is going to have dinner the Divo de Juárez this christmas eve.

The interpreter of songs like “Hug me very strong”, “Dear”, “I don’t have money”, among many others, is going to dinner: Smoked leg, cod, mashed potatoes which is one of the dishes that the singer likes the most and to toast he is going to drink champagne.

