Juanfer Quintero to River Plate: This is how the negotiations are for his departure from China and return with Gallardo

Juan Fernando Quintero negotiates with Shenzhen FC of China to return to Marcelo Muñeco Gallardo’s River Plate.

Strikers Drafting December 23, 2021 10:33 am

Juan Fernando Quintero made it clear on the different social networks that he wants to return to River Plate, since he did not adapt to life at the Shenzhen Football Club in China.

But, what must happen so that Quintero can put on the shirt of the millionaire gang again?

The truth is that Juanfer left a little over a year ago and 8 million dollars were paid for his pass to the Argentine club that owned the card.

That is why River does not want to get into the negotiation and it will be the task, both of Quintero and his representatives, to achieve an exit from China.

Juanfer’s representatives are already negotiating an imminent exit from China, they do not want to let him out so easily.

The Quintero delegates propose a contract termination, which they clearly do not want in China for the value of the steering wheel, or a loan with a purchase option.

The loan is the most viable but for now the situation remains stagnant and the intention of the representatives continues to be the total disengagement from the club for free.

The tense situation of Chinese football, where they need to reduce budgets due to a bad economic context in the country due to some very important companies of the clubs that went bankrupt, could be the trigger for Juanfer to leave quickly.

What do the Chinese gain from his departure? Basically saving a multimillion dollar salary that they were almost unable to pay.